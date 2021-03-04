One year on, EU decision-makers struggle to conclude climate law talks

Published 18:56 on March 4, 2021 / Last updated at 22:18 on March 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

One year after it was proposed, the European Climate Law is still far from being concluded, as mainly leftist and liberal MEPs insist on increasing the EU’s level of ambition and won't budge on key demands including a carbon budget and an independent scientific council.