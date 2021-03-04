EMEA > Uniper’s European power output got dirtier in 2020, as coal plants stage comeback

Uniper’s European power output got dirtier in 2020, as coal plants stage comeback

Published 18:44 on March 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:45 on March 4, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Utility Uniper saw its European carbon intensity increase in 2020 as a new coal plant came online and another came back into service, it said in results on Thursday, marking a sharp contrast to deep decarbonisation among its rivals.

