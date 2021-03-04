EMEA > EU Midday Market Brief

EU Midday Market Brief

Published 14:05 on March 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:30 on March 4, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices sank to an eight-day low on Thursday, pulled lower by wider risk-off sentiment in energy and financial markets.

European carbon prices sank to an eight-day low on Thursday, pulled lower by wider risk-off sentiment in energy and financial markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software