EU Midday Market Brief
Published 14:05 on March 4, 2021 / Last updated at 14:30 on March 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices sank to an eight-day low on Thursday, pulled lower by wider risk-off sentiment in energy and financial markets.
European carbon prices sank to an eight-day low on Thursday, pulled lower by wider risk-off sentiment in energy and financial markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.