California gasoline consumption continues to lag, as diesel inches closer to 2019 levels

Published 22:33 on January 6, 2021 / Last updated at 00:15 on January 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California gasoline and diesel consumption fell in September as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to temper demand across the Golden State, likely leading to lower fuel sector emissions under the WCI-linked carbon market, according to state data.