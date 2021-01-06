RGGI Q1 auction notice alludes to bank adjustment amount, as prices hit all-time high

Published 17:10 on January 6, 2021 / Last updated at 00:46 on January 7, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI has withheld an estimated 18 million allowances from 2020 quarterly auctions for the programme's upcoming surplus bank adjustment, as allowance prices hit an all-time high on thin volume Wednesday as Democrats secured a US Senate majority.