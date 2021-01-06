RGGI Q1 auction notice alludes to bank adjustment amount, as prices hit all-time high
Published 17:10 on January 6, 2021 / Last updated at 00:46 on January 7, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
RGGI has withheld an estimated 18 million allowances from 2020 quarterly auctions for the programme's upcoming surplus bank adjustment, as allowance prices hit an all-time high on thin volume Wednesday as Democrats secured a US Senate majority.
RGGI has withheld an estimated 18 million allowances from 2020 quarterly auctions for the programme’s upcoming surplus bank adjustment, as allowance prices hit an all-time high on thin volume Wednesday as Democrats secured a US Senate majority.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.