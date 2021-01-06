New York, Washington state lawmakers introduce LCFS legislation
Published 22:52 on January 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:52 on January 6, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
New York and Washington Democrats pre-filed low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) bills ahead of the start of each state’s legislative sessions, building on increased subnational momentum in recent months to enact the market-based clean fuels programmes.
