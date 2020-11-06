Emitters, speculators pad California carbon holdings to start November

Both compliance and financial entities added to their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions this week as prices decreased on the secondary market and the state's interim true-up deadline passed, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.