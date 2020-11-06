Pennsylvania publishes draft RGGI regulation for public comment

Published 21:03 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 21:09 on November 6, 2020

The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on Friday released its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation for public comment, as Governor Tom Wolf (D) seeks to make the Keystone State the newest member of the Northeast US carbon market in 2022.