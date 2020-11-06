Pennsylvania publishes draft RGGI regulation for public comment
Published 21:03 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 21:09 on November 6, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on Friday released its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation for public comment, as Governor Tom Wolf (D) seeks to make the Keystone State the newest member of the Northeast US carbon market in 2022.
The Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on Friday released its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation for public comment, as Governor Tom Wolf (D) seeks to make the Keystone State the newest member of the Northeast US carbon market in 2022.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.