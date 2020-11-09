RFS Market: RIN prices briefly top 70-cent mark on likely Biden election victory

Published 18:21 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 21:08 on November 9, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) values under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) surged by 11% on Monday after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency over the weekend, but prices swiftly came off over the course of the morning.