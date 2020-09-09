NZ Market: NZUs jump to all-time high on supply dearth

Published 10:29 on September 9, 2020 / Last updated at 10:29 on September 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Spot allowances in New Zealand’s carbon market jumped to a record high in Wednesday trade as a persisting lack of supply finally forced buyers to pay higher after weeks of little action in the market.