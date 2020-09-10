Power sector clean-up only gets world one third of way to net zero emissions -IEA
Published 12:20 on September 10, 2020 / Last updated at 12:20 on September 10, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International / No Comments
Transforming the power sector alone will only get the world one-third of the way to net zero emissions by 2070, the IEA said in a report published on Thursday.
