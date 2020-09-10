International > Global offset demand to outstrip supply by 2025 -Fitch

Global offset demand to outstrip supply by 2025 -Fitch

Published 11:16 on September 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:19 on September 10, 2020  /  International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Global demand for carbon offsets is likely to surpass supply by around 2025 as governments tighten climate regulations and more major emitters set voluntary net zero targets, according to a report by ratings agency Fitch.

