Global offset demand to outstrip supply by 2025 -Fitch
Published 11:16 on September 10, 2020 / Last updated at 11:19 on September 10, 2020 / International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Global demand for carbon offsets is likely to surpass supply by around 2025 as governments tighten climate regulations and more major emitters set voluntary net zero targets, according to a report by ratings agency Fitch.
Global demand for carbon offsets is likely to surpass supply by around 2025 as governments tighten climate regulations and more major emitters set voluntary net zero targets, according to a report by ratings agency Fitch.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.