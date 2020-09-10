EMEA > EU Market: EUAs jump to one-week high on speculative buying, MEP vote

EU Market: EUAs jump to one-week high on speculative buying, MEP vote

Published 15:53 on September 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:22 on September 10, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices jumped to a one-week high on Thursday on technical buying and short-covering and after the European Parliament's environment committee (ENVI) - as expected - voted to support a tougher bloc-wide climate target for 2030, traders said.

EU carbon prices jumped to a one-week high on Thursday on technical buying and short-covering and after the European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) – as expected – voted to support a tougher bloc-wide climate target for 2030, traders said.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software