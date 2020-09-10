EU Market: EUAs jump to one-week high on speculative buying, MEP vote
Published 15:53 on September 10, 2020 / Last updated at 16:22 on September 10, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices jumped to a one-week high on Thursday on technical buying and short-covering and after the European Parliament's environment committee (ENVI) - as expected - voted to support a tougher bloc-wide climate target for 2030, traders said.
EU carbon prices jumped to a one-week high on Thursday on technical buying and short-covering and after the European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) – as expected – voted to support a tougher bloc-wide climate target for 2030, traders said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.