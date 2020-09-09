SK Market: KAU auction goes undersubscribed again in uncertain market
Published 09:36 on September 9, 2020 / Last updated at 09:36 on September 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea’s monthly CO2 auction went undersubscribed on Wednesday, the fifth consecutive month the government has failed to sell out as COVID-19 and policy uncertainties cloud market outlook.
