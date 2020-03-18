California carbon allowances crash below $16, hits percentage low to floor price

Published 21:22 on March 18, 2020 / Last updated at 21:22 on March 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices traded underneath $16.00 on Wednesday afternoon, after a wave of selling throughout the day caused front-month prices to plummet to the lowest percentage below the current WCI floor price in the scheme’s history.