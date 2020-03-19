Major climate conference nixed over coronavirus
Published 11:55 on March 19, 2020 / Last updated at 11:55 on March 19, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A major annual climate change conference scheduled for late May has been cancelled over the coronavirus crisis.
A major annual climate change conference scheduled for late May has been cancelled over the coronavirus crisis.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.