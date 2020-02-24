Africa, Asia big winners in German government’s carbon offset tenders -report

Published 23:53 on February 24, 2020 / Last updated at 23:57 on February 24, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Germany has purchased more than 1 million carbon credits between 2014 and 2018 to offset the federal government’s emissions from business trips, according to a new report, with virtually all of the units coming from Africa or Asia and almost half from a single project type.