Africa, Asia big winners in German government’s carbon offset tenders -report
Published 23:53 on February 24, 2020 / Last updated at 23:57 on February 24, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Germany has purchased more than 1 million carbon credits between 2014 and 2018 to offset the federal government’s emissions from business trips, according to a new report, with virtually all of the units coming from Africa or Asia and almost half from a single project type.
Germany has purchased more than 1 million carbon credits between 2014 and 2018 to offset the federal government’s emissions from business trips, according to a new report, with virtually all of the units coming from Africa or Asia and almost half from a single project type.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.