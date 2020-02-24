Africa > Africa, Asia big winners in German government’s carbon offset tenders -report

Africa, Asia big winners in German government’s carbon offset tenders -report

Published 23:53 on February 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:57 on February 24, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Germany has purchased more than 1 million carbon credits between 2014 and 2018 to offset the federal government’s emissions from business trips, according to a new report, with virtually all of the units coming from Africa or Asia and almost half from a single project type.

Germany has purchased more than 1 million carbon credits between 2014 and 2018 to offset the federal government’s emissions from business trips, according to a new report, with virtually all of the units coming from Africa or Asia and almost half from a single project type.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software

We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close