Alberta court rules against federal ‘backstop’ CO2 pricing system

Published 00:17 on February 25, 2020 / Last updated at 00:27 on February 25, 2020

The Alberta Court of Appeal sided with the province’s challenge of the federal carbon pricing policy on Monday, arguing that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government does not have the constitutional authority to implement its ‘backstop’ CO2 levy or large emitter programme on subnational jurisdictions.