Oregon Democrats intend to send a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill out of committee later this week amid a slew of Republican amendments and growing fears of a second consecutive GOP walkout.
Oregon Democrats working to advance carbon market legislation as GOP opposition intensifies
Oregon Democrats intend to send a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill out of committee later this week amid a slew of Republican amendments and growing fears of a second consecutive GOP walkout.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.