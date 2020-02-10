Oregon Democrats working to advance carbon market legislation as GOP opposition intensifies

Published 20:59 on February 10, 2020 / Last updated at 22:17 on February 10, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Oregon Democrats intend to send a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill out of committee later this week amid a slew of Republican amendments and growing fears of a second consecutive GOP walkout.