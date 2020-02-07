Oregon Clean Fuels Program notches record credit total in Q3 2019

Published 22:20 on February 7, 2020 / Last updated at 22:20 on February 7, 2020

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded its largest ever credit generation total during the third quarter of 2019 on a torrent of renewable diesel, state data released on Thursday showed.