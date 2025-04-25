Americas > WCI Markets: CCAs lurch towards auction floor amidst heavy selling, WCAs show resilience

WCI Markets: CCAs lurch towards auction floor amidst heavy selling, WCAs show resilience

Published 00:20 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:20 on April 25, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) fell below the 2025 price floor amidst strong front-end selling and political uncertainty around the future of the state's cap-and-trade programme, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) gained value in thin markets despite the threat of legal action from the federal government, traders said.
California Carbon Allowances (CCA) fell below the 2025 price floor amidst strong front-end selling and political uncertainty around the future of the state's cap-and-trade programme, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) gained value in thin markets despite the threat of legal action from the federal government, traders said.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.