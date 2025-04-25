WCI Markets: CCAs lurch towards auction floor amidst heavy selling, WCAs show resilience

Published 00:20 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 00:20 on April 25, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) fell below the 2025 price floor amidst strong front-end selling and political uncertainty around the future of the state's cap-and-trade programme, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) gained value in thin markets despite the threat of legal action from the federal government, traders said.