SCOTUS favours fuel producers’ standing in case aiming to revoke California’s clean cars mandate -expert
Published 00:09 on April 25, 2025 / Last updated at 00:09 on April 25, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
Liquid fuel producers suing to rescind California’s clean cars mandate will likely be granted standing by a unanimous or near-unanimous US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling, but the case will then face a tough road winning on its merits, an environmental law specialist said Thursday.
Liquid fuel producers suing to rescind California’s clean cars mandate will likely be granted standing by a unanimous or near-unanimous US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling, but the case will then face a tough road winning on its merits, an environmental law specialist said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.