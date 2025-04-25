Americas > BioCarbon launches water crediting programme

BioCarbon launches water crediting programme

Published 00:24 on April 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:24 on April 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The BioCarbon environmental standard on Thursday launched a water crediting programme at the Colombia Carbon Forum in Bogota, following a 30-day public consultation.
The BioCarbon environmental standard on Thursday launched a water crediting programme at the Colombia Carbon Forum in Bogota, following a 30-day public consultation.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.