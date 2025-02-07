Americas > Global organisation launches first accounting standard for cocoa, outlines carbon removals framework

Global organisation launches first accounting standard for cocoa, outlines carbon removals framework

Published 12:01 on February 7, 2025

An international organisation has announced the world’s first accounting standard for the cocoa sector, setting a framework for companies to report Scope 3 emissions and measure carbon removal.
