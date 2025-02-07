Asia Pacific > INTERVIEW: Market needs to come to “acceptable compromise” to scale REDD+ projects

INTERVIEW: Market needs to come to “acceptable compromise” to scale REDD+ projects

Published 11:37 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:37 on February 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

International carbon market stakeholders, including standards, rating agencies, and bodies such as the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) and Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), must find a path to come to an agreement on REDD+ methodologies if they wish to scale projects in the sector, a market veteran told Carbon Pulse.
International carbon market stakeholders, including standards, rating agencies, and bodies such as the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) and Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), must find a path to come to an agreement on REDD+ methodologies if they wish to scale projects in the sector, a market veteran told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.