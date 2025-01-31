Asia Pacific > Rio Tinto partners with Norway’s leading aluminium firm to cut emissions with carbon capture

Rio Tinto partners with Norway’s leading aluminium firm to cut emissions with carbon capture

Published 07:56 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:56 on January 31, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto and a Norwegian aluminium producer announced this week a five-year partnership worth $45 million to develop carbon capture technologies in a bid to reduce emissions from aluminium smelting.
