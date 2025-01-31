Europe’s industrial slump not caused by EU ETS – for now, say analysts

Published 08:54 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 08:54 on January 31, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The share of carbon in the cost structure of industries covered by the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) is currently too small to cause deindustrialisation on its own, but will become a growing cause for concern in the coming years, analysts said.