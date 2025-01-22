Americas > Alberta agritech firm launches investor bid to support carbon credit programme

Alberta agritech firm launches investor bid to support carbon credit programme

Published 23:49 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:49 on January 22, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

An Alberta-based agricultural technology firm is seeking investors to pump up to C$1.5 million (US$1 mln) of capital into scaling its hemp-based carbon credits programme.
An Alberta-based agricultural technology firm is seeking investors to pump up to C$1.5 million (US$1 mln) of capital into scaling its hemp-based carbon credits programme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.