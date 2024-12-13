Americas > Global CCS capacity to outstrip LNG volume -report

Global CCS capacity to outstrip LNG volume -report

Published 00:46 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:46 on December 13, 2024  / /  Americas, International, US

Global CCS capacity is estimated to outstrip global LNG supply volumes within the 2030s, yet would be unsustainable without a supportive commercial carbon price, according to forecasts released by a data and analytics company.
Global CCS capacity is estimated to outstrip global LNG supply volumes within the 2030s, yet would be unsustainable without a supportive commercial carbon price, according to forecasts released by a data and analytics company.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.