Americas > US EPA announces $1.6 bln grants for environment, climate justice

US EPA announces $1.6 bln grants for environment, climate justice

Published 01:34 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:34 on December 13, 2024  / /  Americas, US

The US EPA awarded more than $1.2 billion in funding for 84 local environmental and climate justice projects on Thursday, as part of the Community Change Grants Program. 
The US EPA awarded more than $1.2 billion in funding for 84 local environmental and climate justice projects on Thursday, as part of the Community Change Grants Program. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.