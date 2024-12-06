WCI Markets: CCAs sell-off ahead of option expiry, Q4 auction shapes WCA direction
Published 00:36 on December 6, 2024 / Last updated at 00:36 on December 6, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) future prices dropped over the past week as market participants positioned themselves ahead of option expiry, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued their decline heading into the final carbon permit auction of the year.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) future prices dropped over the past week as market participants positioned themselves ahead of option expiry, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued their decline heading into the final carbon permit auction of the year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.