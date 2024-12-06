WCI Markets: CCAs sell-off ahead of option expiry, Q4 auction shapes WCA direction

Published 00:36 on December 6, 2024 / Last updated at 00:36 on December 6, 2024 / Graham Gibson and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) future prices dropped over the past week as market participants positioned themselves ahead of option expiry, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued their decline heading into the final carbon permit auction of the year.