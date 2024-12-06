Rio Tinto calls for global carbon pricing to encourage investments in hard-to-abate sectors
Published 02:28 on December 6, 2024 / Last updated at 02:28 on December 6, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada
The world will need to embrace fundamental demand drivers, such as more entrenched carbon pricing, in order to drive decarbonisation of hard-to-abate mineral processing work and encourage buyers' willingness to pay a green premium, global miner Rio Tinto told shareholders Thursday.
The world will need to embrace fundamental demand drivers, such as more entrenched carbon pricing, in order to drive decarbonisation of hard-to-abate mineral processing work and encourage buyers' willingness to pay a green premium, global miner Rio Tinto told shareholders Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.