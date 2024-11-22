BRIEFING: UK could face hefty export tax on electricity under EU’s CBAM
Published 15:57 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 16:03 on November 22, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, UK ETS
The UK risks facing a tax on electricity exports to the EU in the range of £40-50 (€43-55) per megawatt-hour under the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), experts told a webinar Friday about the UK's need for electricity market reform.
The UK risks facing a tax on electricity exports to the EU in the range of £40-50 (€43-55) per megawatt-hour under the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), experts told a webinar Friday about the UK's need for electricity market reform.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.