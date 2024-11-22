Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 22:58 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 22:58 on November 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were modestly weaker at midday on Friday amid some end-of-week profit taking that also pushed natural gas prices down, despite a shift in power generation economics that analysts said puts coal above gas for the next three months.
