Americas > COP16: Brazil launches revised national plan to restore 12 mln hectares by 2030

COP16: Brazil launches revised national plan to restore 12 mln hectares by 2030

Published 21:14 on October 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:14 on October 29, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The Brazilian government launched Monday a revised national plan for the recovery of native vegetation that reaffirms the country's commitment to restore 12 million hectares by 2030.
The Brazilian government launched Monday a revised national plan for the recovery of native vegetation that reaffirms the country's commitment to restore 12 million hectares by 2030.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.