COP16: ANALYSIS – Who wants to talk about debt?
Published 21:43 on October 29, 2024 / Last updated at 21:43 on October 29, 2024 / Giada Ferraglioni and Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA
A spat on sovereign debt reform threatens to overheat talks at the ongoing UN biodiversity summit in Cali, as the UK and China have so far strongly opposed calls to address the issue in the final agreement, with potentially grave consequences on developing countries’ ability to effectively tackle the biodiversity crisis, according to experts.
A spat on sovereign debt reform threatens to overheat talks at the ongoing UN biodiversity summit in Cali, as the UK and China have so far strongly opposed calls to address the issue in the final agreement, with potentially grave consequences on developing countries’ ability to effectively tackle the biodiversity crisis, according to experts.
A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register
today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer
.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.