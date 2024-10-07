Advisory group urges Brussels to ensure holistic and long-lasting carbon removals in CRCF

Published 18:27 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 18:27 on October 7, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission needs to take a holistic approach to the emissions covered in its industrial carbon management policy, extending its oversight to indirect emissions within company's assets, as well as the energy used from carbon management technologies, among other areas, according to recommendations from an advisory group.