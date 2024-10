CWNYC24: RGGI’s proposed updates could split regional power market -experts

Published 04:40 on October 1, 2024 / Last updated at 04:40 on October 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Mike Szabo / Americas, US

The proposed updates from RGGI states could divide the regional power market into trading zones each with a different emissions cap and separate allowance types, a panel of experts discussed at Climate Week NYC last week.