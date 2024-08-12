Australian miners, airline commit A$80 mln to carbon origination fund in first close
Published 03:26 on August 12, 2024 / Last updated at 05:02 on August 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
An Australian investment joint venture has launched a carbon credit fund focusing on reforesting agricultural land after securing A$80 million ($52 mln) in its initial close from some of the country’s largest miners and airlines.
An Australian investment joint venture has launched a carbon credit fund focusing on reforesting agricultural land after securing A$80 million ($52 mln) in its initial close from some of the country’s largest miners and airlines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.