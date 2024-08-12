Asia Pacific > Australian miners, airline commit A$80 mln to carbon origination fund in first close

Australian miners, airline commit A$80 mln to carbon origination fund in first close

Published 03:26 on August 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:02 on August 12, 2024  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia

An Australian investment joint venture has launched a carbon credit fund focusing on reforesting agricultural land after securing A$80 million ($52 mln) in its initial close from some of the country’s largest miners and airlines.
An Australian investment joint venture has launched a carbon credit fund focusing on reforesting agricultural land after securing A$80 million ($52 mln) in its initial close from some of the country’s largest miners and airlines.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.