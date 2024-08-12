Australia’s gas and coal exports taking vast share of remaining carbon budget -report

August 12, 2024

Australia’s contribution to global warming and its share of the world’s carbon budget is much higher than it appears and within just over a decade could amount to 77 billion tonnes of CO2e, a report from one of Australia’s leading climate scientists cautions.