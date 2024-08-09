Brazil’s Amazonas public prosecutor calls for suspension of select REDD+ activities in state
Published 22:10 on August 9, 2024 / Last updated at 22:10 on August 9, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The public prosecutor's office of Amazonas recommended Thursday the suspension of all activities related to REDD+ projects in the Brazilian state that affect Indigenous and traditional communities, ordering involved parties to submit project information to the agency.
