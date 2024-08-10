Speculators continue to bag V25 CCAs, while producers stack on RGGI length
Published 02:10 on August 10, 2024 / Last updated at 02:10 on August 10, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Financial entities continued to add new length to their long-dated California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings while reducing net positions in other North American carbon markets over the week, while producers continued to stack on RGGI Allowance (RGA) length, according to weekly data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
