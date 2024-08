US CBAM can be vital climate, cooperation tool if crafted carefully -brief

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Current proposals for a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in the US are disjointed, but such a policy can be a valuable global climate tool if certain steps are taken to ensure its effectiveness as both a climate and economic measure, according to brief published recently.