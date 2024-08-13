US CBAM can be vital climate, cooperation tool if crafted carefully -brief
Published 00:11 on August 13, 2024 / Last updated at 00:11 on August 13, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, US
Current proposals for a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in the US are disjointed, but such a policy can be a valuable global climate tool if certain steps are taken to ensure its effectiveness as both a climate and economic measure, according to brief published recently.
Current proposals for a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in the US are disjointed, but such a policy can be a valuable global climate tool if certain steps are taken to ensure its effectiveness as both a climate and economic measure, according to brief published recently.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.