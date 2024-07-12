Carbon exchange confirms auction of Article 6 credits for next week following clarification of transfer technicalities
Published 15:56 on July 12, 2024 / Last updated at 15:56 on July 12, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The much-delayed auction for carbon credits, eligible for international trade under Article 6, from a Malawi clean cooking project has been confirmed for next week, organisers said Friday, after a clarification letter was published specifying that the initial transfer of the corresponding adjustment will occur upon issuance of the units.
