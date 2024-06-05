Offtake agreements key to bridging CDR financing gap -report
Published 16:53 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:53 on June 5, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Offtake agreements could play a critical role in bridging the financing gap in the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) market, provided that they include detailed information on pricing as well as safeguards for buyers and investors, according to a new report.
