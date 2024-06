Report finds Australia well placed to drive the decarbonising of Asia-Pacific steel

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Australia could be a key intermediary in decarbonising the Asia Pacific’s iron and steelmaking processes, according to a BloombergNEF report released Wednesday, saying it would be more economically feasible compared to other methods being explored by itself and its trade partners.