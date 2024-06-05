Report finds Australia well placed to drive the decarbonising of Asia-Pacific steel

Published 07:16 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 07:16 on June 5, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan

Australia could be a key intermediary in decarbonising the Asia Pacific’s iron and steelmaking processes, according to a BloombergNEF report released Wednesday, saying it would be more economically feasible compared to other methods being explored by itself and its trade partners.