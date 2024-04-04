Global Carbon Council launches new voluntary CCS methodology for hard-to-abate sectors
Published 16:44 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on April 4, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Japan, Middle East, Paris Article 6, South Korea, US, Voluntary
The Global Carbon Council (GCC) launched Thursday its wide-ranging carbon capture and storage (CCS) methodology after completing a consultation process that started in November.
