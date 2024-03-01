UN carbon markets body to start work on Article 6 crediting tools, present wider package by COP29
Members of a UN body tasked with shaping carbon crediting under Article 6 will begin work immediately on several tools, including on baselines, additionality, and leakage, and open a consultation on methodological elements, in a bid to constructively push ahead on operationalising the international mechanism.
