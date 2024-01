Euro Markets: EUAs hold on to early gains as colder weather outlook provides support

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices clawed back on Wednesday some of the prior session's 5.5% drop as forecasts pointed to lower temperatures and reduced wind generation in the coming days, while an uptick in activity in timespreads suggested compliance participants are beginning to shift volumes farther along the curve.