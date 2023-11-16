FEATURE: Companies see EU ETS rule tweak kickstarting carbon storage in buildings
Published 14:05 on November 16, 2023 / Last updated at 14:05 on November 16, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, Voluntary
Companies are counting on an under-the-radar tweak to EU ETS rules to kickstart projects to store carbon permanently in buildings, with the incentive to shave carbon costs enough to get going without needing to rely on fledgling efforts to generate carbon credits from removals.
